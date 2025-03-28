Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocGo were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DocGo by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 66,097 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in DocGo by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DocGo by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 363,391 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCGO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.85 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DocGo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.89.

DCGO stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.08. DocGo Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

