Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,775,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 515,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 305,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $79,827.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,097.67. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 43,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $382,873.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,986,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,681,564.80. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 236,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,146 and sold 17,292 shares valued at $184,625. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ KALV opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $613.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.76. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26.

KALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

