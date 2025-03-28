Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,402 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 521,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 228,079 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,066,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 872,538 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,209,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after buying an additional 630,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $3.01 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $424.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.40 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

