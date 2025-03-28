Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $114,000 Position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Energy Vault by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Energy Vault from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

Energy Vault Stock Down 10.9 %

NRGV stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 73.37% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. The business had revenue of $38.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.51 million. Research analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

