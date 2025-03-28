Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $181,000 Position in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 74.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 59.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
CARGO Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CRGX opened at $4.17 on Friday. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About CARGO Therapeutics
CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.
