Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Biglari Sardar raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 489,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 369,247 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 372.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 55,510 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 453,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,824 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 75,542 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $321.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

