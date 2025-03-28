Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,758 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PZA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,251,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,151,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 105,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 49,892 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

PZA opened at $22.83 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.