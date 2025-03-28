Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of RWL stock opened at $100.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.3904 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

