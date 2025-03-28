iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 33,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000.

IGF stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $45.19 and a one year high of $55.79.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

