iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,569 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,062.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 358,504 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 212,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 697,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 168,625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,604,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $836,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

ILF stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

