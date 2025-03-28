Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNYGet Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $4.18. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 234,118 shares.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1063 per share. This is a positive change from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

