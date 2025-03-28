Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Position Trimmed by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,503,000 after purchasing an additional 40,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after buying an additional 28,014 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,067,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,024,000 after buying an additional 79,808 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $68.65 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.29%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

