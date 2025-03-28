Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,968,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after purchasing an additional 76,670 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,728,000 after buying an additional 1,569,260 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the third quarter valued at $1,910,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 169,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 46,326 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other Kyndryl news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,177,825.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,594.94. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. This trade represents a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $43.61.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

