Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $105,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,793.92. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $943,026 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $59.15 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 134.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

