Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 543.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 307,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 279,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.58. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 675,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,761. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $808,350. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

