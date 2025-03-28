MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.52 and traded as low as $5.29. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 89,635 shares changing hands.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0215 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of MFS Municipal Income Trust

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 573,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 36,785 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 346,432 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 98,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 134,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

