MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.52 and traded as low as $5.29. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 89,635 shares changing hands.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0215 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
