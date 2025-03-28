Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,676 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 27.0% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,799,261 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,204,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $390.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $376.91 and a one year high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.59.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

