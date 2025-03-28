Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

NSSC stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.59. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

