Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 2,825 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,129 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 459.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of FHB stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

About First Hawaiian

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.