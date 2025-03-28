Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 6,744 Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLCB stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

