Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 980 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,923,000 after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 299,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 107,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $35.66.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,663.36. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $172,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 370,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,114,529.40. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,196 shares of company stock worth $3,144,160. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

