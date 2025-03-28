Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,922,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 101.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,790,000 after purchasing an additional 400,198 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 29.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,006,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 228,977 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at about $9,008,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,763,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 186,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI opened at $79.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $79.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $12,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,451,543.89. This represents a 45.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Articles

