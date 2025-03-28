Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oscar Health by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,132,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,867,000 after acquiring an additional 291,335 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 1,545.3% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 345,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 324,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 172,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $5,672,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

OSCR opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -672.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. Research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

