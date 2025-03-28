Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 108.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on OBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $41.17.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

