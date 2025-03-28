Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

