Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 1,585 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Comstock Resources by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CRK opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.62 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth B. Davis sold 8,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $145,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,313.44. This trade represents a 7.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Williams Trading set a $13.00 price target on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

