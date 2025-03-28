Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 3,005 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth $584,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 74,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE ENR opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.23 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. Energizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 151.90%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

