Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 4,236 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,277 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Merchants by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 108.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. First Merchants had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 40.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Merchants from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of First Merchants in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

