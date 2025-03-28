Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 5,317 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,600,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,716 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in First Advantage during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Advantage by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the fourth quarter worth about $20,205,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on FA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

First Advantage Price Performance

FA stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. First Advantage Co. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

