Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,310 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 94,482.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,248,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,220 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,333,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,119,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,620,000 after purchasing an additional 225,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,966,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:OGN opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $23.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

