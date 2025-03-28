Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.30%.

PEB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.