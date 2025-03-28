Natixis Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 604.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,868,218.48. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $808,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LBRT opened at $16.21 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBRT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

