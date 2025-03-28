Natixis Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Match Group by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Match Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.68.

Insider Activity

In other Match Group news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,533.40. This represents a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

