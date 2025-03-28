Natixis Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,360 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in POSCO by 5,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Stock Performance

Shares of PKX stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on PKX

About POSCO

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.