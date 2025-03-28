Natixis Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter worth about $591,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,263,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,222,000 after acquiring an additional 114,305 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 238,884 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $22.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

