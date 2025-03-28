Natixis Advisors LLC Has $455,000 Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,107,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,072,000 after buying an additional 75,803 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 238,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 101,275 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 184,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,347,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,920,000 after purchasing an additional 85,037 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

