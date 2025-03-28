Natixis Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 415,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aegon by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 68,310 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,718 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Price Performance

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. Aegon Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.