Natixis Advisors LLC Has $507,000 Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Price Performance

NYSE B opened at $47.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

