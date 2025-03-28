Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.60. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $23.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

