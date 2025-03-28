Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COHU. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 25.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,145,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,134,000 after buying an additional 647,828 shares during the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $8,016,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $7,076,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,771,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP increased its stake in Cohu by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 157,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 98,496 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHU has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Cohu stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $36.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of $764.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

