Natixis Advisors LLC Invests $403,000 in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYRE. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 41,424 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 235,094 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

SYRE opened at $17.69 on Friday. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SYRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYRE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

