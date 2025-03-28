Natixis Advisors LLC Invests $450,000 in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 100.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2,392.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Sprout Social by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $107.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $581,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,358.76. This represents a 35.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $151,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,922.90. The trade was a 14.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,551 in the last 90 days. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.85.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

