Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $2,500,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $25,529,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Progyny by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 186,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 117,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $38.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.82.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

