Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $2,500,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $25,529,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Progyny by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 186,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 117,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Stock Performance
Shares of PGNY stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $38.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
