Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 952.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Price Performance

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $29.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $895.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on THRM

About Gentherm

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.