Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.