Natixis Advisors LLC Makes New $358,000 Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,299,000. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 171,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 327,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

