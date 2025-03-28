Natixis Advisors LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 29.2% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BE opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 3.30. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Roth Capital raised Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

