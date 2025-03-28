Natixis Advisors LLC Makes New $567,000 Investment in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 477.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,701.50 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. Analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,189.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,675.12. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

