Natixis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 80,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,255,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,304,722.66. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

