Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 1,185 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTLE. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vital Energy by 29.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 90,523 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 831.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Vital Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

In other news, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $123,841.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,900.62. The trade was a 12.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,335.88. The trade was a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $448,742 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vital Energy Price Performance

Shares of VTLE opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.07. Vital Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $534.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Energy Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

